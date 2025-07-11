‘Like Game of Thrones or Avatar’: Shankar on his much-awaited movie Velpari, Rajinikanth credits him for Tamil cinema’s growth

Director Shankar was recently seen at an event for the novel Velpari, revealing details about his magnum opus. The director revealed that once his dream project was Enthiran, but now, it is Velpari.

Director Shankar about his dream project Velpari

Speaking at the event, reported by Cinema Vikatan, Shankar said, “Once, my dream project was Enthiran. Now, my dream project is Velpari. Whenever a big-budget movie is made, people would say it would be a grand venture like Chandralekha (1948), but truly Velpari would be as big or bigger than it.”

“As far as I believe, this film could be one of the biggest ventures to be ever made, owing to the elements of costume, art, and the making it will require. However, the scope of technology makes me say that Velpari would be a global standard movie which will be in the likes of Game of Thrones or Avatar,” he added.

What did Rajinikanth say about Shankar’s contributions to Tamil cinema?

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Rajinikanth was spotted making a speech on how Shankar is one of the directors responsible for Tamil cinema’s growth in the 1990s.

The superstar said, “Bharathiraja, Mani Ratnam, and Shankar sirs are the ones who made waves in 90s cinema. All three of the films we did together were successful ventures. As Shankar is going to direct Velpari, I'm eagerly waiting for it.”

For those unaware, Velpari is director Shankar’s much-awaited movie based on the novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari by Su Venkatesan. The film features the tale of how the Cheras, Cholas, and Pandyas empires wanted to usurp the tribal king Vel Paari and what led to it.

On the work front

Coming to director Shankar’s filmography, the veteran filmmaker was last seen helming the political actioner Game Changer. The Ram Charan starrer was a box office debacle and generally received negative reviews.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

