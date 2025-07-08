R Madhavan reveals following ayurvedic routine for 20 years: 'I've taken an oil bath every Sunday'

R. Madhavan, who was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, has been a contributing force in Indian cinema for many years. He has primarily worked in Tamil and Hindi films in his career spanning several decades. Now, we have discovered a secret to his hair care routine. Yes, R. Madhavan takes an oil bath every Sunday.

R Madhavan applies sesame oil over his body, especially on his head

In an interview with GQ India, R. Madhavan recently opened up about his hair care routine. The Kesari Chapter 2 actor shared that his routine is simple. "I have taken an oil bath every Sunday with sesame oil...you apply it all over your body, especially your head. On other days, it's coconut oil, applied in a specific manner," the actor said.

R. Madhavan added that he has been following this Ayurvedic routine for over 20 years.

The 55-year-old actor recalled that people used to point out how he was the first Tamil actor without a moustache during his initial career in Tamil cinema. He further shared that he has not got a face "full of hair."

R Madhavan believes that sun 'suits' him

R. Madhavan also spoke about his skincare routine, which includes playing golf in the early morning. While he gets tanned, the activity helps him maintain skin tightness and keeps his skin wrinkle-free.

No fillers or enhancements, only facials, coconut water, and vegetarian food

R. Madhavan elaborated on it by saying that he hasn't got any fillers or enhancements for his skin. He goes for occasional facials for his roles instead. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor also uses coconut oil and coconut water, and eats a vegetarian diet to help with the heavy lifting of his face.

R. Madhavan has been sporting a salt-and-pepper look these days. He recently shaved his mustache and beard and posted a picture of his clean-shaven look on Instagram. The photo went viral on the Internet, with fans admiring his new look.

On the work front, R. Madhavan is now gearing up for movies like Dhurandhar and De De Pyaar De 2. He was recently seen in the Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.

