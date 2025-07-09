Rashmika Mandanna styles laid-back airport look with viral Labubu bag charm, keeps it cool in sunglasses

Rashmika Mandanna is a trendsetter when it comes to her style and fashion picks. However, her latest appearance gives a glimpse of knowing what’s in trend as the diva was seen carrying a cute Labubu doll bag charm.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Labubu doll grabs attention at airport

With the world grappling over the love for the viral Labubu dolls, Rashmika Mandanna recently hopped onto this bandwagon. The Kuberaa actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, where she duly posed for the paparazzi.

She dressed in a comfy full-sleeved top and black trousers, carrying a sling bag and some papers in her hand. She wore sunglasses and had a scarf around her neck.

However, the show-stealer of her laidback look was the cute addition of a Labubu doll bag charm, which grabbed attention in no time.

When Rashmika styled a gorgeous Anita Dongre saree for Kuberaa promotions

When it comes to fashion, nobody slays it better than Rashmika, who has the perfect styling for every event she attends.

For instance, the diva made a dazzling appearance for Kuberaa’s pre-release promotions dressed in a blush-pink saree from the label of Anita Dongre. The outfit featured intricate floral and bead motifs that accentuated her evening look.

Rashmika tied her hair in a simple bun and opted not to go overboard with numerous colors and accessories. The stunning saree is said to be priced at Rs. 1,60,000 and is indeed a treasurable pick.

