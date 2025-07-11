Dhadak 2 Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer looks promising, netizens compare with Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal

The wait is over as the official trailer of Dhadak 2 is finally out. The romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the main leads. Written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the upcoming film marks the spiritual sequel to the 2018 release, Dhadak. Siddhant and Triptii look promising in Dhadak 2 trailer as they fight for their love in the film.

Dhadak 2 trailer is out, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri shine

On Friday, Dharma Productions dropped the much-awaited trailer of Dhadak 2 on YouTube. The 3-minute and 30-second trailer of the romantic drama begins with Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh asking her love interest, Vidhi to stay away from him. "Saath rehna itna bhi aasaan nahin jitna tumhe lagta hai," he says.

The trailer features glimpses of Neelesh and Vidhi's story from their first meeting in a classroom to fighting for their forbidden love. From light-hearted moments to intense scenes, the trailer gives an insight to the caste discrimination that Neelesh faces in the society and how they rebel for their love.

In a scene, someone can be heard saying, "College kya pahuch gaya, hamari ladki se aashiqui karega," as a group of men beat Siddhant's character Neelesh.

Going by the trailer, the Dhadak sequel looks promising.

Watch the official trailer of Dhadak 2 here:

Netizens compare Dhadak 2 with Pariyerum Perumal