Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up about going through a tough time in life and how spiritually things changed for her positively

Upasana Kamineni, the wife of actor Ram Charan, is known for being a devoted follower of Sai Baba. The businesswoman is highly spiritual and believes that the first step towards spiritual awakening is finding a belief that resonates with us. While her husband is a disciple of Ayyappa Swamy, Upasana is a sectarian of the renowned saint, Sai Baba. She grew up in a family that had submitted itself to God, and it inspired her to have faith in divine power. She found solace in Sai Baba’s teachings during a rough patch and has since looked at his direction to reinforce positivity in her life.

The Sai Baba Vrat Helped Upasana Kamineni Deal with a Tough Chapter

The Sai Baba Vrat is a spiritual exercise dedicated to the saint Shirdi Sai Baba. The Vrat involves following specific rules, prayers, and rituals and seeking Sai Baba’s blessings. During this Vrat, the participant practices fasting for nine consecutive Thursdays.

The Sai Baba Vrat helped Upasana find a new direction in her life. Upasana believes that connecting with God is the way to deepen bonds with ourselves. The spiritual observance helped her find solace when she felt “shaken up.” The more she read his teachings, the more she could feel herself fill up with positivity. It changed how she viewed herself and the people around her. She could see herself reflecting on her shortcomings and wanting to become a better person.

Upasana believes that faith has the power to heal any wound. On the pious occasion of this Guru Purnima, she sends out heartfelt invitations to those who are facing a blockade or any sort of difficulty in life to join her in practicing the Vrat.

