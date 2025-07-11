Orlando Bloom Spotted Snorkeling With Mystery Woman on Italian Getaway Weeks After Breaking Up With Katy Perry, Details

Orlando Bloom is spending his time in Italy and in the company of a mystery woman. The actor was seen enjoying a snorkeling session with his son, Flynn and a woman, who lay back on a yacht in a black bikini.

The pictures surfaced on the internet just weeks after the Pirates of the Caribbean star ended his 9-year-long relationship with Katy Perry.

While no details about the lady on the yacht with Bloom have been revealed, it is speculated that the pictures are the proof that the movie star has clearly moved on from his long romance with the musician.

Previously, the media reports revealed that Bloom even walked in single at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

Why did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split up?

While the actor and Perry had a loving relationship, the sources close to the couple revealed that the musician’s pressurizing career took a toll on her love life. An insider shared with TMZ, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album.” They added, “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Perry and Bloom were first linked together in 2016. Though the duo broke up for a brief period of time in 2017, they found their way back to each other after a few months.

The exes are also parents to Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed in 2025. Before calling it quits, the singer admitted to relying on couples therapy, stating that they required it for things to move smoothly.

Meanwhile, after the news of the breakup surfaced on the internet, the actor walked in as a single man at the billionaire’s wedding in Venice. Bloom was seen interacting and sharing flying kisses with Kim Kardashian. Moreover, the movie star also went on a morning walk with Sydney Sweeney right before the wedding ceremony.

As for his latest vacation, Orlando Bloom, who donned black swim shorts, was seen engaging in a conversation with the mystery woman, who was lying on the deck of the boat in a polka-dotted bikini. Flynn, who joined his father, also appeared in his swimsuit.

