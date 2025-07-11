Box Office: Metro In Dino holds well on 2nd Friday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer collects Rs 2 crore

Metro...In Dino, starring an ensemble star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona, is holding up well at the box office. The Anurag Basu directorial should aim for a jump over the second weekend.

Metro...In Dino collects Rs 2 crore on 2nd Friday, records good hold despite new releases

Advertisement

Debuted with Rs 3.25 crore on its opening day, Metro...In dino wrapped its first weekend at Rs 15.75 crore net. It further witnessed a good hold and smashed the Rs 25 crore mark by the end of its first week. And now, the movie has entered its second week with Rs 2 crore on Friday, as per estimates. The total cume of Metro...In Dino now stands at Rs 27.35 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie was expected to show bigger drops today as it is facing three-way clash with Superman, Maalik, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan from this weekend onwards. However, it managed well and dropped by just 5% over its previous day. It will be interesting to see whether the movie continues to gain traction on second Saturday and Sunday as well.

Going by the trends, the Anurag Basu movie is expected to collect Rs 32 crore by the end of its second weekend and Rs 36 crore to Rs 38 crore while wrapping second week.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Metro...In Dino is as follows:

Days India Net Collections Friday Rs 3.25 crore Saturday Rs 5.75 crore Sunday Rs 6.75 crore Monday Rs 2.50 crore Tuesday Rs 2.75 crore Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore Thursday Rs 2.10 crore Friday Rs 2 crore Total Rs 27.35 crore net in 8 days

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

Metro...In Dino is playing in theatres near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Maalik Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's remarkable act goes in vain with messy and tacky writing