Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrapped up music sessions of Prabhas’ Spirit? Report says director is aiming for ‘musical blockbuster’

Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are expected to soon start work on their much-awaited movie Spirit. As the buzz surrounding the film grows, it is speculated that the Animal helmer has wrapped up the musical works for the film.

Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrap the music works for Prabhas’ Spirit?

According to a report by Rangasthalam, Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently finished the musical compositions for Spirit alongside Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, the reports also suggest that Spirit would begin production from the second week of September 2025. It also speculates that the makers are aiming to make it a “musical blockbuster.”

About Spirit

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been the talk of the town for quite a long time. The upcoming action drama is touted to feature the Baahubali actor as an angry young police officer who takes on a mafia syndicate.

Interestingly, the film was initially set to feature Deepika Padukone as the female co-lead, but the Bollywood diva later walked out of the project due to negotiations not falling through.

Later on, Animal actress Triptii Dimri was roped in for the lead role, making it her debut in Telugu cinema. Apart from the leads, the rest of the casting is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens this year with his horror comedy movie The Raja Saab. The Maruthi directorial flick is said to revolve around the tale of a wayward man who wishes to flip and sell an ancestral property, only to find out a spirit haunting the place.

With Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar playing female leads, the movie has Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and more in key roles. The film is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Moving ahead, Prabhas is currently said to be in the final works for his period movie, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame, will likely feature the Saaho actor as a British Army officer.

Moreover, the actor also has movies like Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, and more in the lineup.

