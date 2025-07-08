6 saree blouse designs for Sawan Somwar 2025: Alia Bhatt in Paithani to Katrina Kaif in Kashida embroidered drape

It is the most auspicious time of the year when all the Lord Shiva devotees fast every Monday and visit temples. Ladies deck up in traditionals to celebrate ‘saawan somwar’. If you are someone who is celebrating Sawan and wondering what to wear, then we have your back. We have several options that can help you look like a diva even during rituals. From Rashmika Mandanna to Priyanka Chopra, check these saree looks from 7 actresses’ closets.

Pooja Hegde

Like it loud and heavy? Then we have this Kanjivaram saree option for you. Look at Pooja Hegde slaying in that heavy Purple Kanjivaram saree. Isn’t it the perfect option for you while you are celebrating your Savan Somwar? She paired her saree with a similar colored choker necklace and dangling earrings.

Alia Bhatt

Want to go regional with your look? Well, we have Alia Bhatt serving Maharastrian vibes with her nauvari saree that we think looks absolutely perfect. An Orange and Pink colored saree with minimal jewellery will make your look stand out like never before.

Katrina Kaif

A fan of too many patterns on your saree? Here we have Katrina Kaif slaying a complex design effortlessly. Just wear a simple jhumka with your outfit, and you are ready to rock that look on your auspicious somwar.

Rashmika Mandanna

Don’t want to opt for a loud color? Here’s your pick. Rashmika looks gorgeous in a pastel color saree that will be perfect on a bright sunny day. Taking your elegance a notch higher, Mandanna’s no-makeup look goes perfectly with her saree.

Sai Pallavi

The actress surely is making headlines for her upcoming movie Ramayana, but with her simplicity, she often makes sure to rule hearts. If you are someone who does not like to deck up but wishes to make their Sawan Somwar special, then here’s your pick. Don a simple cotton saree like Sai, and you are good to go.

Kriti Sanon

Not everyone can rock the magenta pink color like Kriti Sanon. But if you like to go over the top and want to make a statement, then here’s your pick.

Go pick any one of these styles and look your best on your next Sawan Somwar, and thank us later!

