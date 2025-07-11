Taylor Fritz says girlfriend Morgan Riddle was key to his success: ‘She’s been a big help…’

Wimbledon 2025 semifinalist Taylor Fritz isn’t just in the spotlight for his tennis. He’s also getting attention for his comments about girlfriend Morgan Riddle. After defeating Karen Khachanov in four sets, Fritz credited Riddle with helping him stay locked in through the chaos of tour life.

He pointed to the influencer’s ‘influence’ on everything from fitness to mindset. “There’s been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we’ve been together,” Fritz said. Clearly, the world No. 5 isn’t shy about who has helped him level up.

A private note made public

After a crushing loss at Wimbledon four years ago, Fritz wrote himself a scathing motivational note, declaring “nobody in the whole world is underachieving harder than you.” At the time, he was frustrated, recovering from surgery, and unsure of his trajectory.

That note, which he thought would stay private, was eventually shared on social media by Riddle. Fritz, speaking with the Associated Press, admitted, “That note was never supposed to be public,” but acknowledged Riddle encouraged him to write it in the first place. “I was just ranting,” he said, before laughing off the unexpected publicity.

The influencer behind his success

Fritz said Riddle’s impact goes far beyond posting encouragement online. According to him, she’s helped instill discipline and consistency in his off-court habits. “She’s been a big help… someone who cares and just pushes you to do better and do the right things, be healthier,” he explained.

Then, with a chuckle, he added that she sometimes “kind of just mother(s) me in a way… with like, the diet and going to sleep on time.” He quickly followed with: “Yeah, that maybe wasn’t the best choice of words.”

