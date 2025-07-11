Bobby Deol meets Rohit Sharma before Lord’s India Vs England Test, actor cheers on Team India with selfie

Actor Bobby Deol and cricketer Rohit Sharma surprisingly collided in London, creating a fan frenzy online with their viral selfie. While Bobby is vacationing in the UK, Rohit is also in the city ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England at Lord’s.

The Bollywood star shared the snapshot on Instagram, simply captioning it, “Rooting for our team.” That single frame quickly caught fire across social media platforms.

Deol’s selfie sparks frenzy online

Bobby Deol, currently vacationing in London, shared a cheerful photo with the former India Test captain on Instagram yesterday, July 10. In the picture, both men flashed wide smiles: Bobby in his signature rugged look, while Rohit was dressed in a casual blue tee and brown cap.

The caption was simple and clear: “Rooting for our team,” with an Indian flag emoji next to it. The post immediately took off, gathering over 2 lakh likes. Fans say this was “some serious star power rooting for the team,” and praised the duo as “two legends in one frame.”

Supporters flooded the comment section with excitement. From cricket fans admiring Rohit to movie buffs gushing over Bobby, the post united different audiences with one image. Comments like “Soldier meets Hitman” and “Animal Park meets Team India” reflected the buzz around the interaction.

What’s Rohit up to while India plays

Although India is currently deep in its tour of England, Rohit Sharma isn’t part of the playing squad. He retired from Test cricket earlier this year but continues to lead the ODI side. Ahead of the third Test, which saw Joe Root dominate Day 1 with a gritty 99 runs, Rohit remained a popular figure among Indian fans in the UK, especially after being spotted with a Bollywood icon just blocks away from Lord’s.

