Is Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik a ‘disaster of epic proportions’ or a ‘masterclass’? 7 tweets to read before watching gangster-drama

Ever since the trailer of the much-awaited Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao was released, fans have been eager to watch the actor in this never-seen-before gangster avatar. The film showcases the star in quite a different light, and social media is buzzing with reviews. If you are wondering whether to watch this or not, then read these tweets before coming to a conclusion.

Netizens' reaction to Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's starrer has received mixed reviews on the internet. One of the fans tweeted, “maalik starring rajkumar rao is skippable. raees x khaakee bengal chapter vibes but overall a disappointment. very predictable! rajkumar rao is brilliant tho, i want to see him in a better written action movie. this wasn’t it.” Yet another fan wrote, “Raj has killed it in his new avatar in #Maalik.”

These tweets were followed by other tweets like, “Disaster of epic proportions, #Maalik is another Rajkumar Rao masterclass. What a guy!, Rajkummar Rao transforms in 'Maalik' Shedding his small-town lover image, he returns as a ruthless gangster who writes his own rules. Not born to rule—he chooses to. One of his most intense performances yet!”

Jointly backed by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik will clash with two upcoming films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman, at the box office. It will also run parallel to holdover releases like Metro In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and F1: The Movie.

In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role of a gangster. Manushi Chhillar is cast as his wife, Vidya. It also features actors like Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao’s personal front

On the personal front, Rajkummar Rao and his wife recently announced their first pregnancy. Taking to their Instagram handle, they shared an adorable post with ‘Baby on the way’ written. These two tied the sacred knot on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. They were both in a relationship for over 11 years before getting married to each other.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Triptii Dimri.

