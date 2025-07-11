Does Tom Brady think Sofia Vergara is 'too old' to date? NFL star's camp REACTS to age rumor

Tom Brady is clearing the air after online rumors suggested he dismissed Sofia Vergara as “too old” to date. The speculation exploded after the pair were seen together on the luxury superyacht Luminara earlier this month, sparking romance chatter.

But according to Brady’s representative, any suggestion that the 47-year-old football icon criticized the 53-year-old actress’s age is categorically false. Speaking exclusively to People, the rep labeled the claim “pure fiction,” emphasizing that Brady would “never” say such a thing. Now, fans are left separating facts from gossip as both stars continue to make headlines—separately.

Whispers on the high seas: How a yacht gathering made headlines

In early July, Brady and the Modern Family star joined an A-list gathering aboard the Ritz-Carlton’s inaugural Luminara voyage. Even before cameras captured Vergara’s radiant smile beside Brady, tabloids were already buzzing with dating claims.

According to Page Six, an insider noted he’d asked to switch seats to dine next to her—a detail that quickly became fodder for romance rumors. Yet, TMZ later clarified the pair were simply enjoying a group outing, not an exclusive liaison.

The Luminara’s maiden voyage from Rome to Malta drew 400 guests, including Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart and Irina Shayk—Brady’s rumored former flame. Photos of Brady and Vergara sharing a table with singer J Balvin made social feeds explode.

Brady’s rep slams rumor as ‘made up’

Brady’s representative issued a direct denial to People, forcefully rejecting reports that the former quarterback had age-based reservations about dating Vergara. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” the statement read.

The clarification came in response to a report from Daily Mail that alleged Brady thought Vergara was “too old” for him. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s rep aptly put an end to one of summer’s juiciest gossip threads.

The flip side: What’s Sofia Vergara’s take on dating again?

The rumors come after the Modern Family actress spoke with Jenna Bush Hager on Today earlier in May, admitting she panicked at the idea of dating post-divorce. “I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me,” she explained.

She added that her ideal partner must be “tall, handsome,” and have wealth equal to or exceeding her own—otherwise resentment can creep in. Above all, she stressed the need for “somebody fun. I need fun in my life.”