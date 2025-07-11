Mrunal Thakur's journey from TV show Kumkum Bhagya to being a part of Rs 100 crore film, a look at her rise to stardom

Is there anyone who doesn’t know Mrunal Thakur now? Well, if you had asked this question back in 2012, there might have been many who wouldn’t have heard her name. However, the actress who started her career on TV has made sure to win everyone’s hearts by 2025.

Let us take you through her transition journey, which is not only inspiring but also proves that one should take risks in life.

Mrunal Thakur’s TV career break

Mrunal Thakur’s career started in 2012, where she made her debut in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan as Gauri Bhosle. She was still in college at that time. Her breakthrough role came in 2014 from Kumkum Bhagya, where she played the role of Bulbul Arora. She was not the main character, yet she managed to become a household name. She left the show due to declining screen time.

After this, she appeared in a couple of reality shows and an Indonesian serial before retiring from TV in 2016.

Mrunal Thakur’s shift from TV to Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur made her film debut with Love Sonia in 2018. This was an international project on human trafficking. She was brilliant in the film, and her performance won her loads of accolades. Then came her biggest opportunity, a film opposite Hrithik Roshan, Super 30. This was her first mainstream Bollywood film, and she played his on-screen love interest. From here, there was no looking back for her. In 2019, she starred in her second mainstream film, Batla House, alongside John Abraham.

Well, in the COVID-19 period, she got a chance to explore new platforms and diverse genres. She experimented with Ghost Stories on Netflix and then also played Farhan Akhtar’s love interest in the 2021 sports drama Toofaan. She was also a part of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey in 2022.

Mrunal Thakur’s transition from Bollywood to Tollywood

She debuted in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam in 2022 opposite Dulquer Salmaan. This film not only won awards but also won hearts. She continued her Tollywood journey with yet another hit film, Hi Nanna, and it further cemented her South Indian industry stature.

Now she has a couple of exciting films in her kitty that include Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and more South collaborations.

With success in both Bollywood and Tollywood, Mrunal Thakur has become a pan-India name, and she has indeed come a long way. More power to her!

