Ajay Devgn Nayanthara Maalik Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Narcos Team on board Vikrant Massey's next Superman Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Yash screentime in Ramayana revealed Rashmika reunites with Allu on Atlee's next Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Don 3 shoot details revealed Jhanak

Sneak peek into Sania Mirza’s Dubai Palm Jumeirah Villa: Poolside playground, cozy corners, big closet and more

Sania Mirza’s Dubai home is a serene island villa infused with memories, intention, and understated luxury. Get a glimpse of it here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Jul 11, 2025  |  02:39 PM IST |  65K
Anam Mirza, Izhaan Mirza, Sania Mirza (via Instagram)
Anam Mirza, Izhaan Mirza, Sania Mirza (via Instagram)

Tennis legend Sania Mirza may have stepped off the global court, but her sanctuary on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is a vibrant continuation of her story. The two-storey, Greek-inspired mansion, valued at Rs 13 crore, has become a meaningful home for Sania, her son Izhaan, and sister Anam.

“Literally, every little thing that is here—from the colours, like, every detail, even every frame that has been put here—is where I wanted it to be,” Sania explained in an home tour video, describing the villa as her safe space, where design meets emotion and solitude follows her public life.

Advertisement

Sania Mirza, Anam Mirza, Izhaan Mirza (via Instagram)

A white Greek-style villa framed by grandeur

From the outside, the villa commands attention with its pristine white façade and elegant circular columns.

Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza (via Instagram)


The manicured garden and large backyard offer green serenity, while a sprawling pool adds to the property’s calm. Beside the pool, Izhaan enjoys a slide and swing setup.


The mansion is as much a visual landmark as it is a personal hideaway. A nameplate that once carried Shoaib Malik’s name has been quietly updated, reflecting a private but firm new chapter in Sania’s life.


Interior elegance with a purpose


Inside, the villa opens into a bright, teal-accented living space that blends sophistication with comfort. Plush grey and red sofas, an accent wall, and open-plan dining and kitchen areas create a seamless family hub—now also home to a foosball table for Izhaan.


The formal dining area, accented with gold, balances grandeur with restraint. “Because I feel like gold is something that can look very bad if you use it badly,” Sania stated, per Indian Express. 

Advertisement


“But this very room, I’ve used some gold accents just to give it a little bit of a grand sort of look.”


Her master bedroom pairs deep green tones with calming whites, complemented by sheer curtains, curated rugs, and a dedicated walk-in closet for her extensive shoe collection.


Izhaan’s adjoining room bursts with colour and playful charm, complete with a bunk bed and kid-sized furnishings.


Spaces of solitude and style

Sania Mirza (via Instagram)

Sania’s favourite feature is the prayer room, designed in pale tones with an ice-blue carpet and filtered light. “This is where I go when I feel unsettled,” she shared. Her dressing room stands out as the most personal corner of the house, purpose-built to cater to her fashion needs.

Izhaan Mirza, Sania Mirza (via Instagram)

And for quieter moments, the entertainment room, which is equipped with a Playstation—offers downtime with Izhaan. This villa is not just a home. It’s a declaration of independence, rooted in love, faith, and a life thoughtfully designed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s ultra-luxury Mumbai homes: From family pujas to coffee breaks in cosy corners

Credits: Instagram, Indian Express, India com, Asian Paints YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles