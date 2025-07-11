Sneak peek into Sania Mirza’s Dubai Palm Jumeirah Villa: Poolside playground, cozy corners, big closet and more

Tennis legend Sania Mirza may have stepped off the global court, but her sanctuary on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is a vibrant continuation of her story. The two-storey, Greek-inspired mansion, valued at Rs 13 crore, has become a meaningful home for Sania, her son Izhaan, and sister Anam.

“Literally, every little thing that is here—from the colours, like, every detail, even every frame that has been put here—is where I wanted it to be,” Sania explained in an home tour video, describing the villa as her safe space, where design meets emotion and solitude follows her public life.

A white Greek-style villa framed by grandeur

From the outside, the villa commands attention with its pristine white façade and elegant circular columns.

The manicured garden and large backyard offer green serenity, while a sprawling pool adds to the property’s calm. Beside the pool, Izhaan enjoys a slide and swing setup.

The mansion is as much a visual landmark as it is a personal hideaway. A nameplate that once carried Shoaib Malik’s name has been quietly updated, reflecting a private but firm new chapter in Sania’s life.

Interior elegance with a purpose

Inside, the villa opens into a bright, teal-accented living space that blends sophistication with comfort. Plush grey and red sofas, an accent wall, and open-plan dining and kitchen areas create a seamless family hub—now also home to a foosball table for Izhaan.

The formal dining area, accented with gold, balances grandeur with restraint. “Because I feel like gold is something that can look very bad if you use it badly,” Sania stated, per Indian Express.

“But this very room, I’ve used some gold accents just to give it a little bit of a grand sort of look.”

Her master bedroom pairs deep green tones with calming whites, complemented by sheer curtains, curated rugs, and a dedicated walk-in closet for her extensive shoe collection.

Izhaan’s adjoining room bursts with colour and playful charm, complete with a bunk bed and kid-sized furnishings.

Spaces of solitude and style

Sania’s favourite feature is the prayer room, designed in pale tones with an ice-blue carpet and filtered light. “This is where I go when I feel unsettled,” she shared. Her dressing room stands out as the most personal corner of the house, purpose-built to cater to her fashion needs.

And for quieter moments, the entertainment room, which is equipped with a Playstation—offers downtime with Izhaan. This villa is not just a home. It’s a declaration of independence, rooted in love, faith, and a life thoughtfully designed.

