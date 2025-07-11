BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s childhood pic to Maheep Kapoor’s emotional note: Album of nostalgia

It's a big day for Shanaya Kapoor as Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has finally released in theaters. Shanaya's mom, actress Maheep Kapoor, has gone all emotional for her big screen debut. Maheep's friend, Bhavana Pandey, has also showered love on Kapoor's daughter. BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor's childhood picture is another highlight to look at.

Advertisement

Maheep Kapoor expresses gratitude on Shanaya Kapoor's debut, Bhavana Pandey sends best wishes

On the occasion, Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram to relive old memories with her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The post features Shanaya's childhood pictures, which feature the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress as the cute munchkin.

In one of the pictures, she is holding her daughter Shanaya in her arms while smiling for the camera. We also see a glimpse of Maheep feeding milk to her baby daughter.

Overwhelmed, Maheep wrote an emotional caption, "My baby's FIRST movie is out in cinemas.God is kind. #GratitudeAlways." She added a series of red heart emojis and a face holding back tears emoji.

Bhavana Pandey, who shares a close bond with Maheep Kapoor's family, poured love on Shanaya Kapoor. Bhavana shared a series of pictures while extending best wishes to the actress on Instagram.

Special mention is to a childhood picture of BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor. The photo features Shanaya standing in the middle. Suhana is on the left, and Ananya is on the right. The trio looks oh-so-cute while posing for the camera. Shanaya can be seen giggling in the moment. While Shanaya and Suhana are twinning in yellow outfits, Ananya is sporting a white and blue top and skirt.

Advertisement

"My dearest @shanayakapoor02 !!!! It's your big day. Wishing you all the very best my love!! Watched you light up the screen in Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan and can't wait for everyone else to see the magic !!!! To a wonderful super successful and fulfilling journey in the movies , something I know you have dreamt of and truly love. Love you," reads her post.

Here's what Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh posted

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh also gave a shoutout to Shanaya Kapoor on their respective Instagram stories.

Neelam wrote, "Wishing you all the best! You rock." Seema, who also watched Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, called Shanaya a "superstar".

Here are the screenshots of their Instagram stories:

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Vikrant Massey, is clashing with Maalik and Superman at the box office.

ALSO READ: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Preview: Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking and opening day