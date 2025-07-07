Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Saif-Kareena Kapoor: 5 Bollywood celebrity couples and their love language

Every human being perceives love differently. Not everyone can express their love openly, and it certainly doesn’t mean they don't love their partner. For some, it’s expressed with genuine words of affirmation, while some may want to shower their partner with gifts, and others find solace in spending quality time. These Bollywood power couples have redefined the definition of love. Let’s take a look at their love language and what makes their relationship so unique.

5 Bollywood Celebrity Couples And How They Express Love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of Bollywood’s IT couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, do not shy away from displaying their deep affection for one another publicly. Ranveer’s dynamic personality perfectly complements Deepika’s calm and collected attitude, making them a match made in heaven.

From what we can gather, the couple’s love language appears to be physical touch, playful teasing, and declarations of love. Ranveer is Deepika’s biggest fan. As the Piku star said herself, “I can do no wrong in his eyes.” Deepika has mentioned that communication is the key to their happy marriage.

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

When Bebo first made her relationship with Saif public, many fans expressed disapproval because of their age gap. After more than a decade of being married and two kids later, they are as much in love as they were when they first started to date. Kareena calls Saif her entire “being.” She has revealed that she and her husband find joy in spending quality time together. They love to cook, read, and explore the world.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

The celebrity couple who kept their relationship private for a long time have restored our faith in love with their steady romance. The couple is the biggest cheerleader for one another. They are in love and for them, acts of service like uplifting each other and celebrating each other’s success are the way to show that they are there for one another.

Alia has defended Ranbir against public criticism, and Ranbir has celebrated his wife’s success as his own. Traveling to new destinations, borrowing clothes from each other’s closets, and having secret symbols dedicated to their fairy-tale romance are how they express love.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

What began with a casual fling turned into one of the most steadfast relationships in Bollywood. The couple’s love language is a blend of humorous interactions and respect for each other’s space and opinions. Twinkle is witty and assertive, and Akshay knows how to let her have her moment. He believes that respect is a component that holds a relationship together. They want the best for each other and always openly communicate.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka, affectionately known as Virushka to their fans, have proven that love should be gentle and comforting. Their love language is characterized by positive reinforcement, acts of service, displays of gratitude, and mirthful exchange. Virat views his partner as his entire world. Even after delivering a groundbreaking performance, the first person he always looks for in the crowd is his wife. The couple is so in love that we, as viewers, can feel the warmth of their connection just from seeing them.

Love language provides a chance for couples to improve emotional intimacy. These couples are proof that being aware of your partner’s love language and being vocal about yours is the first step toward a healthy bond.

