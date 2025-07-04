London-based doctor comments on Khloe Kardashian's lip fillers, chin implant and a face and neck lift

The Kardashians and the Jenners are always in the limelight for one reason or another. No matter how controversial we may think their stance is, no one can deny that they have redefined the beauty standards for a whole generation by popularizing the hourglass figure and fuller lips. Kylie Jenner had previously broken her years-long silence on getting work done and revealed getting breast enhancement before giving birth to her daughter. Not long after that, she also revealed specific details regarding her surgery, disclosing the size, profile, and place of her breast implants and even the name of her surgeon, Garth Fisher.

It appears that her bold statement has inspired her sister Khloe to divulge the details of her cosmetic procedures. After Dr. Jonny Betteridge, a London-based doctor, deciphered her cosmetic procedures following her recent appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, she came clean about all the times she opted for a nip and tuck.

Dr. Jonny Betteridge Lists Khloe Kardashian’s Various Plastic Surgeries

Dr. Betteridge is a London-based doctor and is the founder of JB Clinics, a renowned skin care facility. He became famous among beauty enthusiasts by decoding the cosmetic procedures attempted by big-name celebrities. Recently, he offered his insights into Khloe Kardashian’s aesthetic procedures. Keeping his tone respectful and formal, he cataloged various surgeries Khloe may have opted for. Here’s what he revealed.

Firstly, he lauded Khloe for standing out with her all-pink ensemble at Jeff Bezos’s wedding. Khloe, who recently turned 41, looks stunningly different from her younger years. Dr. Jonny points out that the influencer has noticeably lost weight over the years, which contributed to her changed appearance. However, plastic surgery has also played a big role in her looking so different. According to the doctor, these procedures include both surgical and non-surgical interventions.

He believes that Khloe has gotten a temporary brow lift. The surgical procedure is slightly different from a full brow lift and focuses on lifting the outer corners of the eyebrows to give the face a more chiselled and youthful appearance. Khloe may have also opted for an upper blepharoplasty. She may have had Botox injected into her forehead to eliminate fine lines and wrinkles. When you take a close look at her nose, the raised tip and sharp nose bridge point toward a rhinoplasty.

According to Dr. Jonny, Khloe has had both a lip lift done and fillers injected into her lips to give them a voluptuous look. She has also gotten a chin implant to attain a sharper jawline. Jonny thinks she may have gotten a facelift and neck lift done, as evident from looking at her earlobes, as they are tucked behind her jaw.

The post went viral in no time, and Khloe also took notice. She commented under the post, sportingly revealing that she has lost over 80 pounds over the years. She also listed down all the times she went under the knife and the names of her doctors. The Kardashian star revealed getting a nose job, laser hair, soft wave laser for skin, fillers, collagen, baby threads under her chin and neck, regular facials, and other skin treatments done that range from salmon sperm facials to peptides.

