S.Coups and Mingyu to become SEVENTEEN's 4th subunit as part of 10th anniversary rebirth project

K-pop stars S.Coups and Mingyu are all set to form a new subunit of SEVENTEEN, as reported by K-media outlet My Daily on July 11. It will be the 4th unit launch of the boy band, following the triad BSS (Boo Seok Soon) and the duos– Jeonghan X Wonwoo and Hoshi X Woozi. The new subunit is a gift from the group to their devoted fans, marking a decade of love, music and memories shared together.

SEVENTEEN's 4th subunit– S.Coups X Mingyu

The sub group announcement has filled the fandom Carat with immense joy and anticipation. Many of them demanded a S.Coups X Mingyu duo pairing for a long time now, due to their musical synergy and similar vibes. Notably, the BE THE SUN Jakarta concert's Shadow stage earned them a separate fanbase. With the fans’ wishes finally getting fulfilled, they can't keep calm anymore.

S.Coups X Mingyu is different from the rest of SEVENTEEN's subunits as it is the only one composed solely of the hip-hop team members. For those unfamiliar with the divisions, the boy band has a vocal line (lead by Woozi), a performance line (lead by Hoshi) and a hip hop line (lead by S.Coups). The new mix unit was formed as part of the group's 10th anniversary 'rebirth' project.

With Hoshi X Woozi set to go on a musical hiatus due to their ensuing military training, and Jeonghan and Wonwoo already enlisted, S.Coups X Mingyu seems like the perfect consolation to the fans.

SEVENTEEN's latest projects

SEVENTEEN dropped their fifth full-length album titled HAPPY BURSTDAY on May 26, 2025, with its main track Thunder topping charts. They also dropped a GOING SVT SPECIAL episode from SEVENTEEN’s popular variety show over a month ago. The episode aimed at matching the new album's theme, just like they did during their previous comebacks.

They are now set to embark on another world tour, following the last RIGHT HERE concert, that took place on February 16 this year.

