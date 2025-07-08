Inside Shinchan's real-life school in Japan, includes a near-identical recreation of Futaba Kindergarten

Shin-chan, an animated cartoon character that every '90s kid can’t get enough of. Whether it is his quirkiness, innocence, or mischief, Shin-chan Nohara rules hearts even today. Crayon Shin-chan, the Japanese manga series craze, is etched in history, and, of course, its widespread popularity makes the kid within us go gaga.

Japan’s Awaji Island invites anime lovers and Shin-chan addicts throughout the world to get a real-life experience. Yes, you read it right! You can now step out into the fiction world or break through the TV screen to witness every part of Shin-chan and his school life closely. From his pink kitten school bus, pastel-painted walls, sunflower classroom, to familiar hallways and staff room, you can explore and be a part of your beloved anime.

A real Sneak peek into Shin-chan’s Futaba Kindergarten

Travel vlogger Nikhil Tripathi, who resides in Tokyo, often gives a glimpse of Shin-chan’s world. Whether it is about movies, theme hotels, or tourist attractions, Nikhil leaves no stone unturned to offer a visual treat to his audience.

On May 2, Tripathi shared a reel stating that at Nijigen no Mori in Japan, Futaba Kindergarten has come alive. Right at the entrance of the Futaba Kindergarten, one can see Shin-chan’s pink school bus rolling its wheels on the street. Not to forget, Yoshinaga Ma’am and Principal Bunta Takakura welcomed every visitor warmly.

As you step in, you walk down memory lane and feel an overwhelming sense of nostalgia. The pastel-painted walls, mirror rooms, sunflower classroom, character doodles, staffroom, and hallways grab all attention. Nikhil also shares a glimpse of the drawings done by Shin-chan and his friends, including Kazama, Nene, Masao, and Bo-chan, fondly known as the Kasukabe Defence Force. Nonetheless, it is a world straight out of your childhood TV screen.

Futaba Kindergarten has truly come alive at its best. It also has a cardboard maze where you can play hide-and-seek with Shin-chan and his gang. Additionally, the place allows you to indulge in a variety of tasks with Choco-Bi as a reward for completion. For a second, you will forget you grew up and feel like a 5-year-old again.

