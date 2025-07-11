Scrubs Reboot: Will Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke Reprise Their Iconic Roles in 2026 Return? All We Know

Scrubs is set to be rebooted on the digital screens, as the medical sitcom gets placed on the ABC network. Apart from the show’s return, the lead cast members, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, will reprise their iconic roles of JD, Turk, and Elliot Reid, respectively.

The medical comedy first debuted on TV in 2001 on NBC. A decade later, the show was housed on ABC, and ran for a couple of years on the network before making an exit after nine seasons.

Everything to know about Scrubs reboot

With the iconic sitcom returning on the TV screens, the original fans are sure to be hit with nostalgia, while the new generation of viewers will know why the characters and the series itself are so popular to date.

As for the plot of Scrubs Reboot, the official logline reads, “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time—medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Previously, the media reports stated that the show's storyline would be adapted into a film, allowing the characters to reunite. However, soon the idea was scrapped by the showrunner, Bill Lawrence. He affirmed, “I’m not going to do a movie. That sounds like a lot of work!”

Meanwhile, during the conversation with Variety, Lawrence expressed his excitement over the show’s return. He said, “Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together.”

While talking to Independent, the creator also revealed that the Scrubs reboot premiere is scheduled to arrive in the next six months to a year.

Opening up about the challenges in filming the reboot series, Lawrence continued to share, “The hardest part is that Zach and Donald have aged.”

He added, “People still have that affinity, and love, for that goofy youthfulness. But if I saw two guys in their late 40s/50s doing ‘World’s Most Giant Doctor,’ and carrying each other around all the time, I would go, ‘What the f*** is going on,’ you know?”

Further details about the cast and the release date for the Scrubs reboot will be rolled out soon.

