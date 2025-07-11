Big Brother Season 27 Announces Mystery Houseguest and It's Not Who Fans Were Expecting

Big Brother has returned to the screens with a new season. The 27th season of the reality show premiered on July 10, and the fans finally met the guests who entered the controversial house.

As the fans are aware of the makers throwing in unexpected twists in between the episodes, this time was no different. Right after the introduction of the contestants, the viewers were informed that there is a 17th mystery houseguest, playing the game alongside the other participants.

As for the reality show, Julie Chen Moonves has stepped out to host Big Brother. To tease the audience about the mystery guest, Mooves also claimed that the person is “very polarizing.” The statement has confused the internet, which has been guessing it to be Rachel Reilly.

Is Rachel Reilly the mystery houseguest in Big Brother?

While the fans of the show went on to debate over the mystery houseguest on social media, they believed that Rachel Reilly was the one. However, Moonves announced during the premiere episode that the latter was the 16th contestant and would play in the open.

The host also added that the 17th participant was already in the house and responsible for the power outage and other incidents that took place during the episode.

The contestants were then presented with a challenge. They were asked to figure out who the mystery player was. If they were able to find out, the contestant would leave the game immediately. If not, the person stays in the game, keeping his/her identity under wraps.

While the guessing game continues, only time will tell who is wearing the mask of the 17th houseguest.

Big Brother is available to stream on CBS.

