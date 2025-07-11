Sophie Turner Enjoys Handsy Date With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Amid Ex-Husband Joe Jonas’ 'Great' Coparenting Comment

Sophie Turner is back with Peregrine Pearson, and she’s letting the world know about it. According to a report from Page Six which was based on photos taken by Backgrid, the young couple was spotted out and about in London on Wednesday. They reportedly ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other after reconciling following their rumored breakup’. It is not known whether the two actually broke up and are back together again or if they’ve been fooling all of us all this while. This comes amid the Game of Thrones star’s ex-husband Joe Jonas’ remark about having a ‘great coparenting relationship’ for their two daughters.

Sophie Turner announces to the world, she’s dating Peregrine Pearson, and they’re more in love than ever

As per the photos, which were taken when the two were taking a walk in Notting Hill, it was the actress who was seen wrapping her hands around her beau to pull him in for a snog. That wasn’t the end of their PDA, as the two smiled and giggled, appearing very much in love and kept their hands on each other at all times. Even while taking the stroll on the pavement and while smoking, they interlinked their fingers while holding hands, seemingly unable to stay away.

Previously, the couple was rumored to have broken up after Sophie Turner unfollowed Peregrine Pearson around April, earlier this year. Their two-year relationship came under scrutiny once again after she shared an Instagram story quoting how everything passes, hinting that their time had passed as well. They seemed to have reconciled recently after the actress was noticeably hanging out with him again, even going to the Glastonbury music festival together. She followed him back on social media, putting all their differences aside.

Their reunion comes amid Joe Jonas’ recent comments about his relationship with his former lover. The two who dated for three years and were then married for another four, had a troubled divorce experience with the 29-year-old actress claiming that her singer lover had held the passports of their two daughters, not allowing them to return to England. They settled their divorce after a year-long battle, and recently, the Jonas Brothers member appeared on the School of Greatness podcast, where he spoke about how ‘incredible’ his former wife was and claimed that they now had a ‘great coparenting relationship’.

