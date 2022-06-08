Kartik Aaryan & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team's EXCLUSIVE interview on Rs 150 crore box office success

Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani get into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla to discuss the success of their recently released horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik and Bhushan also give us an update on their next collaboration, Shehzada, whereas Anees Bazmee confirms that his next is No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan. Watch this entertaining video below