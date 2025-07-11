Why did Song Kang Ho exit Insiders? All about delayed Inside Men adaptation now reworked into 12-episode series

In disappointing news for fans of veteran actor Song Kang Ho, the highly anticipated drama Insiders has hit a production snag. On July 11, a broadcast industry insider revealed that the filming schedule for the upcoming series has been delayed.

The delay is expected to last about 2 to 3 months due to internal restructuring. As a result, Song Kang Ho, who was initially cast in the lead role, has officially stepped down from the project.

Schedule conflicts led to Song Kang Ho’s departure

Song Kang Ho was originally set to portray Lee Kang Hee, the central figure of the political thriller. However, with the production timeline being extended, the actor decided to exit the series to focus on his next scheduled project.

Later, the same day, the drama’s production team released a statement explaining the changes, “Insiders was originally divided into seasons 1 and 2, but we are reorganizing it to go all in at once as a 12-episode series.”

They further revealed, “The filming schedule has become longer as it has become a 12-episode series, and Song Kang Ho has decided to leave due to his schedule for his next work.” The team is now in the process of casting a replacement for the lead role.

Insiders: Expanding the Inside Men universe

Insiders is a drama adaptation based on the critically acclaimed 2015 Korean film Inside Men. The movie is known for its hard-hitting take on political corruption and power struggles. The drama aims to expand on the film’s universe. It will dive deeper into untold stories and events from the 1980s and 1990s in Korea.

The project brings together notable talents. Mo Wan Il (The World of the Married, The Frog) is directing, while Lee Ki Chul, known for Assassination, is handling the screenplay.

Star-studded cast still on board for Insiders

Despite the setback, Insiders still boasts a stellar ensemble. Confirmed cast members include Lee Sung Min, Koo Kyo Hwan, Park Soo Ae, Lee Moo Saeng, Shin Seung Ho, and WJSN’s Bona. With its strong lineup and connection to one of Korea’s most iconic political films, anticipation for the drama remains high. Fans now eagerly await news of who will take on the lead role.

