No tours or Insta reels: YRF goes old-school way with ‘no promotions’ for Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, a good move?

We are living in the time of ‘jo dikhta hai wahi bikta hai’. This applies to Bollywood too. Now, can you imagine that in this fast-paced, Insta-addicted generation, two totally new actors and their passion project survive without any promotions? Well, looks like YRF is going the old-school way for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as they gear up for the release of their debut film, Saiyaara. Although the trailer looks very promising, the songs have already touched hearts. But is that enough to pull people towards the theaters?

The 90s strategy of not over-exposing worked for the films

Long back in Bollywood, when the social media trend had not taken over, and the marketing strategies were not so advanced, promoting a film was never on the main agenda of the filmmakers and producers. The actors would give their 100% in acting, do a couple of interviews before the release, and that is it. The audience would come to the theatres to watch the film even if they were not hammered with the fact that a film was about to be released.

Did we ever see a Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, for that matter, travelling to different cities and various malls and dancing for their fans or singing for them to compel them to come watch their films in the 90s? No right? Still, their films went on to become cult classics.

Let’s not go that far behind. Remember Hrithik Roshan’s launch? Well, how much of him did you actually see or hear about before watching Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we heard the team talk about the film much more now, when the film was about to be re-released, than at the time when it was actually released in theatres. Yet, he went on to become the Greek God and an overnight sensation without any social media show off.

Filmmakers and Producers go overboard with promotions these days

But today, the actor’s job does not end with the wrap of the film. That is just half the job done. Because then starts the job, which is a nightmare for many. Endless travels, various city tours, different strategies, non-stop interviews, and God knows what all they are made to do. The best recent example that comes to my mind is that of Aamir Khan before Sitaare Zameen Par’s release. Poor guy was made to stand on the streets and make vada pao for fans! Isn’t that a bit too much?

Well, thankfully for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, they are not made to go through so much. In fact, YRF has not arranged any interviews, no city tours, no Insta reels, no influencer interactions, as they want to keep the curiosity of the audiences alive. The makers want everyone to see the two debutants directly on the big screen, only without over-exposing them on social media.

Why we think YRF's move will work?

This old-school masterstroke move by YRF can prove to be a good move for one reason that people love mystery. And only to find out what is hidden and kept in store for them, they will hopefully buy the tickets for the film to see Aneet and Ahaan. Away from the over-exposure of social media and news channels, this step might prove to be a win win for the film and the actors. Don’t you think so?

Saiyaaara marks the first collaboration between acclaimed director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 18, 2025.

