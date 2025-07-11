Kajol trolls husband Ajay Devgn over his viral hook step in Pehla Tu Duja Tu song: 'Only person who is able to dance with his fingers'

It is hard not to think of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's hilarious dance steps from the Pehla Tu Duja Tu song. The song has gone viral for many reasons, and netizens have had a laugh riot ever since it was released. Ahead of the release of Son of Sardaar 2, the buzz about the movie increased when the Pehla Tu Duja Tu song was out. Now, Kajol has reacted to this viral clip. She has taken a sly dig at her husband's dance and has called him the 'best dancer'.

Advertisement

Kajol reacts to Ajay Devgn's dance moves in Pehla Tu Duja Tu song

In conversation with Miss Malini, Kajol reacted to Son of Sardaar 2 song Pehla Tu Duja Tu. She bursts out in laughter as soon as she sees the video and comments on it.

After a glimpse of Pehla Tu Duja Tu song was shown to her, Kajol laughed and said, "Like I said, Ajay Devgn is one of the best dancers that we have the industry because he is the only person now who is able to dance with his fingers now."

Kajol quipped, "Pehle hua karta tha ki chalke aate hai, music uske hisab se banta tha abhi unglyo se karte hai. He is one of the smartest dancers that we have in the film industry (laughs). (Earlier it used be that he is walking and the music is made is accordingly. Now he dances with his fingers)."

Advertisement

For the uniformed, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur pull off a quirky dance move. They link hands and point fingers in sync, which left the internet in splits and sparked a meme fest.

At the promotional event of the film, Ajay reacted to the viral dance step and said, "Aaplog mera mazaak udaate ho. Mere liye ye bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. (You guys make fun of me, but even this was difficult for me to do)."

Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The movie is slated to release on July 25, 2025.

Speaking of Kajol, her movie Maa was recently released on big screens. Along with Kajol, the movie stars Ronit Roy, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Surjyasikha Das and Indraneil Sengupta. Maa will be released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan from Shaitaan have a cameo in Maa? Kajol clears the air