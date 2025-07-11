ATEEZ's Hongjoong samples fan's 'how was the show' viral moment for solo track NO1, know what it is about

ATEEZ is known for their fun-loving nature, and their fandom is known for its humor. Recently, a beloved inside joke within the fandom resurfaced after the release of ATEEZ's latest album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 In Your Fantasy Edition on July 11. Specifically, the solo track NO1, sung by Hongjoong, took the joke one step ahead.

What is Hoongjoong's "how was the show" joke about?

The joke stemmed from an ATINY's past comment of "Oh my God, I'm taller than him." It occurred during the ATEEZ members' meet and greet session after one of their 2024 World Tour shows. When leader Hoongjoong was busy signing autographs for his fans, one of them made the remark. Hearing that, Hongjoong pretending to be mad at her and promptly asked, "How was the show?" He said that to shift her attention from his height to his artistry.

Recently, the joke gained new momentum as Hoongjoong mentioned about it in his latest solo track, NO1.

Hoongjoong's NO1 track's lyrics takes inspiration from "how was the show" joke

Hoongjoong slyly slipped in the fan comment "OMG, I'm taller than him" in NO1's lyrics. It became a highlight of the GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 In Your Fantasy Edition song, bringing immense delight to fans. He used the line as an intro of the track, highlighting his endearing bond with his fans.

Fans make hilarious plan to get back at Hoongjoong for sampling "OMG, I'm taller than him" in NO1

The fan, whose voice was used as the sample for the NO1 lyric, texted about the same on ATTEZ's paid fan communication platform. The viral fan texted "uhhh so since im in the song... can I get a free meet and greet ticket in LA?" When she shared the screenshot of her text on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it as "im shooting my shot", other ATINYs came up with hysterical responses.

One of them commented, "can u actually go on stage and perform with him and just say ur taller than him into the mic i think it would be hilarious." The viral fan replied that she could never muster up the courage to do that but the rest of the fandom expressed their wish to keep the joke going.

