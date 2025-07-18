Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office Trends: Mohit Suri's film with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda eyes blockbuster start of Rs 20 crore

Mohit Suri's latest outing, Saiyaara, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Marking the big-screen debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the young love story is registering solid occupancy in cinemas.

Saiyaara targets an opening of Rs 20 crore: Will it match shoulders with Salman Khan's Sikandar?

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara opened to phenomenal occupancy in the morning shows. It continues to grow, registering a jump in matinee and evening shows. The movie has outperformed all the trade expectations. What was expected to be an ideal start of Rs 15 crore is now a foregone conclusion, as the movie is eyeing a start of Rs 20 crore and above.

The Mohit Suri directorial has already smashed the opening day collections of Jaat, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Sky Force, at the time of writing this piece. It is now expected to surpass Raid 2's opening-day collection in a couple of hours.

Based on the strong trends and occupancy, the movie is eyeing a blockbuster opening in the vicinity of Rs 19 crore to Rs 21 crore, with a possibility of even hitting Rs 22 crore and matching shoulders with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. It is worth noting that these are preliminary estimates. Final estimates will be shared at the end of the day.

Saiyaara is expected to secure the third or fourth spot among the top 10 biggest openings of 2025. It will remain behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 29.50 crore) and Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 25 crore).

Saiyaara opens to positive word-of-mouth, sensational debut on cards

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer met with favourable word of mouth among the audience and critics. The music and familiarity with the theme of Aashiqui 2 are drawing most of the traction, especially from the targeted Gen-Z audience. The makers kept the lead pair away from interviews and promotions, which turned out to be a masterstroke for the movie.

Ahaan Panday's debut film is poised to break big box office records this year. The opening weekend collections of Saiyaara will be sensational, to say the least.

