BTS' RM pierces ear after 3 years, fans wonder if he sleeps at 10 pm like Jin said after wee hour update

The BTS members are currently having the time of their lives in Los Angeles as they prepare for their new music. It marks the reunion of 3/4th of the group after about 2 years. Recently, on July 18, RM shared that he got his ear pierced after 3 years. However, the timing of the update got fans laughing. Why? Because earlier that day, Jin said that the members sleep on time lately, and RM swiftly proved him wrong.

RM flaunted getting his ears pierced after 3 years

It's been years since the BTS leader opted for a no-ear-piercing look. However, recently, he wanted to go back to his old aesthetic and got pierced once again. He shared the update with his fans on Instagram, captioning it as "tried it again after 3 years and it's (pierced hole in ear) still not blocked #thankgoodness". In the black and white picture that he posted, he focused on the small metallic hoop in his ear.

Fans found him as adorable as ever and also expressed excitement regarding them getting back to their pre-military vibe. "They all getting their ear piercings back, I'm so excited for this comeback," an X-user commented. Notably, not just Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jungkook was also seen getting his lip piercing back and getting new tattoos ahead of BTS' spring 2026 full-group album release.

Jin revealed that they are currently preparing for the comeback in full force at Los Angeles, USA. He and J-Hope will also join them after fulfilling their solo commitments. Besides this, Jin also made another revelation regarding the members, which goes against RM's current activities.

Jin revealed BTS members sleep early, RM's actions say otherwise

During Jin's latest solo Weverse livestream on July 18, he revealed that the BTS members lead a healthy lifestyle, following their military discharge. As per his shared deets, they go to sleep at 10 pm; but that might not have been a regular thing. RM's ear-piercing post came at 3:30 AM (LA local time) on the very day Jin made the remark, cracking BTS ARMY up. Some even playfully speculated that, "Maybe the day he [Jin] tried to contact them [BTS members] they slept earlier that day."