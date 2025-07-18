Brad Pitt's F1 The Movie fame soon to be seen in India? Malik director Mahesh Narayanan locks Tamil biopic on Narain Karthikeyan

Director Mahesh Narayanan, known for helming movies like Malik and Take Off, is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema soon. After the success of F1 The Movie starring Brad Pitt, the racing fever seems to have the editor-turned-director gearing up to make a biopic on India’s first Formula One racer, Narain Karthikeyan.

Advertisement

Mahesh Narayanan to helm biopic on India’s 1st Formula One racer?

According to a report by Variety, the Mahesh Narayanan-Narain Karthikeyan project is tentatively titled NK370. Speaking about getting his own biographical movie, Narain said, “Motorsport gave me everything. This film gives that story to the world.”

Talking about helming the project, Mahesh said, “Narain Karthikeyan’s journey isn’t just about racing. It’s about believing in yourself, your country, and a dream no one else can see. That’s what drew me to this story.”

Who is Narain Karthikeyan?

Narain Karthikeyan is India’s first Formula One race car driver who competed in motorsports from the year 2005 to 2012. Born on January 14, 1977, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, he showed interest in motorsport at an early age, as his father Karthikeyan was a former Indian national rally champion, winning the South India Rally 7 times.

The former racer ended his single-seater career in 2019, after he last joined the Super GT series in Japan. Apart from F1, the racer was also part of leagues including NASCAR, Super Formula, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Auto GP, and more.

Advertisement

Karthikeyan was awarded the Indian Government’s fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, in 2010.

Mahesh Narayanan’s work front

Coming to Mahesh Narayanan’s professional front, the film director is currently involved in the works for his next directorial, tentatively titled MMMN. The upcoming film features Mammootty in the lead role and is touted to be a spy action drama.

Recently, Mohanlal, who plays an extended cameo in the multistarrer, revealed the film’s title to be Patriot, with an official confirmation pending. Aside from the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and more in key roles.

The magnum opus venture marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty back on the screens after 2008’s Twenty:20.

ALSO READ: Will Mahesh Babu turn into Indiana Jones for SS Rajamouli's film? Alleged SSMB29 plot leak explored