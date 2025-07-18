Lee Min Ho planning marriage and kids soon? Actor reveals type of girlfriend he's looking for, 'Someone who...'

Lee Min Ho is known for his polished public image and iconic roles in dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and The King: Eternal Monarch. But in a recent interview held on July 17 at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, the actor sat down to share his thoughts. He offered a refreshingly honest look at the man behind the fame.

The interview was conducted as part of the promotional tour for his upcoming film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy. But the conversation didn’t stop at work. Instead, Lee Min Ho spoke about his personal life, his views on marriage and family. He revealed how his mindset has shifted as he enters the late thirties chapter of his life.

Lee Min Ho gets real about marriage

When asked directly about his views on marriage, the actor gave a simple yet thought-provoking answer: “I should get married.” His candid remark was met with light laughter, but he went on to elaborate on the deeper meaning behind it.

He shared that as time passes, he finds himself reflecting more deeply on what truly matters in life. This growing awareness has gradually led him to value the idea of starting a family and having children. “I naturally think about marriage as well,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that the path to finding a life partner hasn’t been straightforward. “But it doesn’t work out as planned. I feel like a miracle has to happen,” he confessed. “It’s still vague, but if there comes a moment when I instinctively feel ‘this is a miracle,’ shouldn’t I get married?”

What Lee Min Ho wants in a life partner

Lee Min Ho also addressed what he looks for in a partner and it’s not about external perfection. He explained that his way of relating to people, including women, tends to differ from the norm. While he hasn't set any fixed criteria, he hinted that his choice would likely come down to meeting one of two key qualities that matter most to him.

Lee explained, “Up until now, I think I’ve lived my life not thinking much of the small happiness, the happiness that comes from the small moments of everyday life.” Lee further added, “So I think I'd rather be someone who lives by looking at small things. I feel like I have to find someone who can think about ‘what we’re moving forward for’ together with me.”

Lee Min Ho shared that he envisions his ideal partner as someone with a personality quite unlike his own. He added that their profession doesn't matter to him, whether they're in the same industry or not isn’t a deciding factor.

About Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy

The film is based on the popular web novel of the same name. It follows a man named Kim Dok Ja, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. He suddenly finds himself trapped in the world of a fantasy novel he had been reading.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk, the novel’s original protagonist. He’s a fearless warrior determined to prevent the world from collapsing. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 23, 2025.

