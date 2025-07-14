Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad House: Inside badminton champion’s Rs 4.6 crore abode that is simple and has old world charm

Saina Nehwal is the only female Indian badminton player who has achieved the world no. 1 ranking, as she continues to pave her way towards success with the sport. One of the most successful players among her contemporaries, Saina received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Beyond the world of scoreboard and medals, Saina lives a low-key and deeply traditional life. She owns a sprawling home in Hyderabad worth Rs. 4.6 crores. In this article, we will take a peek inside the athlete’s house, which screams simplicity.

Advertisement

Saina Nehwal’s home is worth Rs. 4.6 crore

Well, much like the player’s personality, Saina Nehwal’s home in Hyderabad reflects a sense of soberness and simplicity, that is doused within an old world charm feeling. The vibe of the entire property is somewhat a perfect mixture of modern functionality and traditional touch.

The exterior of the place is painted in a monochrome shade of beige, while the layout encompasses a multi-functional porch turned courtyard. This is the place where she has placed a lot of potted plants as a conscious effort towards nature.

Designed with a somewhat traditional touch, the boundary walls of her home are decorated with slight panel work along with a lovely walking space for people to move around.

The roof of her house offers a homely touch, as it is left bare with cream-toned walls and mosaic floors, reminding one of a nostalgic childhood.

Advertisement

Modern interiors, resin wall designs and spacious living room

While the maximum exterior space of Saina’s home is all about that nostalgic vibe, things change the minute you step inside. The player has carefully included all modern functionality inside her home, including accent and resin walls, a false ceiling with ambient lighting.

The major section that comes right after entering her house is a spacious living room. Keeping in sync with the white aesthetic of the walls along with golden accents, Saina has placed grey-toned sofas with different seating options.

Chic side tables, heavy curtains, beautiful vases, and other sophisticated decor picks add a glam appeal to this section of her home. The family tends to spend the maximum amount of time here.

Saina Nehwal’s love for woodwork in her home

One of the most eye-catching highlights of her place is the extensive woodwork one gets to see. Curating a perfect balance between the modern and the traditional, Saina Nehwal has designed most items out of wood.

Advertisement

These include doors, window frames, room partitions, mirror frames, storage options, and so much more. The inclusion of woodwork balances out the neutral appeal of the place and makes it more earthy.

Saina Nehwal’s functional bedroom

When it comes to her personal room, Saina Nehwal has designed it in a way that complements her tight schedule of work. The player has a compact workstation cum wardrobe arrangement inside her room, which serves dual purposes.

It is essentially a large cabinet spanning an entire segment of her room, with one half designed innovatively to transform into a workstation featuring lighting, power sockets, and seating options.

The remaining part of this huge cabinet serves as an exhaustive wardrobe for the player, featuring an ample number of storage spaces, including large drawers with a massive depth.

Saina’s room comes with an attached washroom, which again carries the same essence as the other areas in her house. A large vanity section with a huge mirror is the central zone of this space.

Advertisement

Saina Nehwal’s puja room

Beyond her presence on either camera or the field, Saina is a religious personality and has a designated puja room in her house. She often drops pictures of herself where she can be seen offering prayers to her deity.

ALSO READ: Inside KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Pinterest-worthy home: Wooden furnishings, infinity pool and pristine interiors that scream 'luxury'