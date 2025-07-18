Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return home with newborn, couple's bodyguard tries hard to ensure no-photo policy

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine as they have been blessed with a baby girl. The Bollywood diva and her newborn baby were discharged from the hospital today, and their car was snapped while entering the premises of their home.

In the video, the power couple was sitting at the back of the car with tinted windows, so that no one could see the newborn baby. The security team stopped them and protected the couple from the shutterbugs, ensuring that they continued to adhere to the no-photography policy.

Advertisement

Before heading towards their own home, the Shershaah actors visited Kiara Advani’s maternal home. Their car was spotted at Kiara’s mother, Genevieve Advani’s, house in Mumbai. Newly turned parents took their munchkin to meet her Nani first, and then went to their home.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's appeal for No Photos

Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appealed to the media and paparazzi for privacy, requesting that no photos be taken of them. Their statement reads, "Our hearts are truly full. As we embark on this new journey of parenthood, we wish to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could remain private."

Furthermore, it concluded with an appeal, "No photos please, only blessings," and expressed their gratitude to everyone for their love, support, and blessings.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's marriage and work front

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February 2023, after dating for a couple of years. The duo got married in a dreamy ceremony in Jaisalmer.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Param Sundari, a romantic drama, in which he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen as the romantic partner of Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Also starring Jr NTR, War 2 is expected to storm the box office this Independence Day weekend.

ALSO READ: Ram and Laxman on board: Ravi Dubey shares BTS pic from Ramayana set with 'legends' Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari