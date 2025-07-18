Jin calls ARMY just as ‘precious as BTS members’ at Anaheim concert, recalls how they gave him confidence on tour

BTS' Jin continues to win hearts, not just with his voice but with his sincerity. On July 17, the BTS member performed in Anaheim as part of his ongoing fan concert series, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The emotional moment came when Jin paused mid-show to address the crowd and share his honest feelings about performing solo.

Jin opens up about performing without BTS members

Taking the stage alone, Jin admitted that he had arrived in Anaheim feeling uncertain and a bit nervous. “I came here very worried actually. So I don't have my members with me first of all. And after doing shows I feel like I wasn't in the best condition,” he said.

“Usually the members next to me would say ‘Gwenchana’ [It’s okay],” Jin confessed. But instead, Jin said he felt that same comfort from the fans in attendance. In his words, “But then today when I came here it's like instead of members you guys hit the spot and you guys are saying it's okay it's okay to me.”

He added with warmth, “To me, you guys are just as precious as the members.” The heartfelt message quickly spread across social media. Fans expressed how touched they were by his words. Before wrapping up his message, Jin promised fans that he would continue to give his best on stage. He concluded with a warm “Thank you ARMY, I love you ARMY.”

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR: Jin’s solo tour with stops across the globe

Jin’s fan-concert tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR began in Korea on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. From there, he performed in Japan, with shows in both Chiba and Osaka from July 5 to July 13.

The North American leg kicked off in Anaheim on July 17, with another show scheduled there today, July 18. After that, Jin will travel to Dallas, Tampa, and Newark for more performances through the end of July.

Europe is next on the map, with double-day shows planned in London and Amsterdam in August. Each city features two concerts, giving ARMYs more opportunities to connect with Jin during his heartfelt and entertaining sets.

