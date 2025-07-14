10-year-old Princess Charlotte mirrors style worn by Kate Middleton in 2022, bracelet with 'royal green' gem has a story

Princess Charlotte made her third Wimbledon appearance this weekend, alongside Prince William and Princess Kate. Her outfit especially stood out: a white frilled dress with black piping, which subtly matched a look worn by her mother in 2022.

But this was not just a case of twinning; the outfit was a carefully styled nod to Kate’s past wardrobe, her designer relationships, and even Charlotte’s own personality. From the bespoke dress to her silver charm bracelet, nearly every detail of Charlotte’s ensemble carried a deeper reference or sentimental value.

Custom dress with Royal history

Charlotte’s white summer dress was custom-made by Sarah Burton, the designer responsible for Kate’s 2011 wedding gown. It featured soft frill detailing at the hem and precise black V-line stitching. These are design elements closely resembling a certain white Emilia Wickstead dress Kate wore at the Guards Polo Club in 2022.

Burton, now at Givenchy, also dressed Kate in a dark red gown at a State Banquet earlier this month. Her recent involvement with both royals hints at a growing fashion mentorship between Kate and her daughter. For footwear and accessories, Charlotte wore Camilla Elphick flats and Finlay & Co sunglasses, another overlap with Kate’s past Wimbledon appearances.

Charm bracelet with personal touches

Charlotte’s silver Pandora bracelet added more clues. One charm was set with a green stone—her May birthstone—while another was a miniature Nala from The Lion King, possibly referencing her known love for animated films.

The third charm was a silver heart paired with an engraved disk. Though the inscription wasn’t readable, it appeared to be custom-made. The disk likely contains a message from or about someone close to her, given that Pandora’s official listings state that the charm is meant for a “personal stamp” or “message for someone special.”

