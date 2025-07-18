Jeethu Joseph reveals working on Drishyam 3 climax at 3:30 am everyday, shares filming schedule after completing script draft

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 was announced earlier this year, touted to release in theaters in early 2026. Now, the movie’s director Jeethu Joseph has officially confirmed that he has wrapped up writing the first draft while working on two other films.

Did Jeethu Joseph finish writing Drishyam 3?

Jeethu Joseph recently appeared as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Film and Drama Club at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha. During his speech, the director said, “I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I’ve been under immense pressure for a long time.”

“Between the shoots of Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, I would wake up every day at 3:30 a.m. to write. It was a real struggle, physically and mentally exhausting. But yesterday, I finally felt a sense of relief,” he added.

Continuing his words, Jeethu added how when he walked onto the stage, the theme music for Drishyam was playing. In that moment, the visuals from the first part, the sequel, and now the 3rd part came to him.

Moreover, Jeethu Joseph reiterated that the regular shoot for Drishyam 3 begins from October 2025. Additionally, in an early interview, the director highlighted that all 3 versions of the movie, including the Telugu version and Hindi version, are likely to go on floors at the same time and aim for a simultaneous release.

About Drishyam franchise

For those unaware, Drishyam was a 2013 crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film tells the story of Georgekutty, a family man who lives with his wife and two children.

In a rather striking turn of events, the man, along with his family, comes under suspicion in Varun Prabhakar’s missing case. The rest of the film focuses on how Georgekutty manages to evade the police and protect his family from harm.

In 2021, the movie received a sequel titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption, with Mohanlal and the rest of the cast reprising their roles. The second installment received widespread praise after being directly released on Amazon Prime Video.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the lead role for the Sathyan Anthikad directorial Hridayapoorvam. The feel-good comedy flick is slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2025, coinciding with Onam week.

