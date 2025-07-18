Are Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd dating? All you need to know about couple who just made it official

They met as teens at a USA Basketball camp, became college teammates at UConn, and now they have confirmed what fans have suspected for years: Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are officially dating. The announcement came during a WNBA All-Star event in Indianapolis on July 17, when Bueckers proudly named Fudd as her “D1 girlfriend.”

Advertisement

For fans, it was the confirmation of a slow-build love story that’s been taking place in plain sight, whether they were on the court or the grass.

‘It’s Azzi Fudd’: Bueckers confirms long-rumored romance

The reveal happened during a WAG Talk segment, where Bueckers was quizzed on how well she knows her girlfriend. She nailed every question—Fudd’s high school, her awards, even the message on her phone case.

The case in question was shown in a viral selfie weeks earlier, and read: “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.” The hint was hard to ignore. But now, it’s no longer just a hint. When prompted for a name, Bueckers answered clearly: “Azzi Fudd.”

Fans celebrated in the TikTok’s comment section, noting the lengthy journey from rumor to reality, saying they “prayed for times like this” and that the duo had “come a long way.” A few even pointed out that Bueckers, while talking about Fudd, “was smiling so hard the whole time.”

Advertisement

A public relationship built on private history

Bueckers and Fudd go way back—before the viral selfies and All-Star carpets. They were friends and teammates at UConn, where Bueckers reportedly played a key role in recruiting Fudd to the program. Their connection deepened through championship runs, rehab sessions, and constant support.

When they’re not on the hardwood, the two have been spotted arm in arm at Dallas Wings games, FaceTiming in cowboy fits, and rocking matching “A” and “P” necklaces. Fudd, still at UConn for her final collegiate season, continues to share clips of their life together—playful TikToks, sideline cuddles, and mid-season visits.

Now that the romance is official, fans will be cheering the couple on for more than one reason: on-court wins and off-court representation.

ALSO READ: From overlooked high schooler to ATP top 80, all you need to know about Aleksandar Kovacevic