5 things to know about Sonu Sood's lavish Mumbai bungalow: Om Shanti Om inspired stairs to room full of sneakers

Sonu Sood is not only a brilliant actor but is also known for his grounded nature. From helping the public in tough times to meeting his fans, he holds a special place among the audience. Recently, Farah Khan visited his lavish bungalow, and it appeared as a perfect blend of modernity, luxe, and heartfelt stories. Interestingly, the stairs of his abode are inspired by a classic Shah Rukh Khan starrer. So, here are five things you must know about Sonu Sood’s elegant Mumbai home.

Buddha statue at the entrance

The entrance is designed to create a calm environment. It features a grand Buddha statue and lots of greenery. The outdoor cosy seating area lets you enjoy the weather and have tea. It opens to a spacious and well-lit living area. From beige-colored sofas to glass doors, lamps, and a centre table, the area is all about aesthetics and peace.

The house also has a dining table for the family to gather and enjoy food together.

Media room and sneaker collection

Sonu Sood’s bungalow has a media room. It is a small area that he utilises for meetings and discussions regarding his upcoming ventures. The room has a TV and a sofa. However, the space's highlight is a painting, gifted to Sonu by one of his fans who travelled from his hometown to give it to the actor.

Like every other sneaker head, Sonu has dedicated a room that’s all about his sneaker collection. A transparent wardrobe displays them like art, giving visual satisfaction.

Temple space and modular kitchen

Sonu’s home has a sleek, modern kitchen having efficient space usage. The temple space is another highlight of the Dabangg actor’s lavish bungalow.

Children's room

Sonu Sood and his wife have two sons, Ishant and Ayaan. Both boys have their rooms designed and decorated according to their taste. Ishant’s personal space is cool and classy. It has a grey palette and expansive windows.

On the other hand, Ayaan’s room is more connected to nature. It has wooden flooring and a balcony that offers a stunning view.

The staircase inspired by Om Shanti Om

When Farah Khan and Sonu Sood use the staircase to reach the first floor, the former gets mesmerized by the staircase's design and structure. She mentions that it looks like the Om Shanti Om set, and Sonu agrees, mentioning that the designs are inspired by that movie.

