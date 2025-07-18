Is Ishan Kishan dating model Aditi Hundia? Cheering from stands to her cryptic notes, all you need to know about Indian cricketer’s rumored girlfriend

For years, fans speculated about the connection between the explosive Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan and model Aditi Hundia. She was not just a name from the pageant world—she was spotted cheering Kishan from the stands during key IPL matches and often posted cryptic, supportive captions during his innings.

The internet has tracked their likes, captions, and public appearances. But lately, that buzz has gone quiet. Their online connection vanished, and fans are asking the question no one has answered: Are fashion and cricketing pair done?

From Miss Diva to ‘mystery girlfriend’

Aditi Hundia’s public profile skyrocketed after winning a beauty pageant in 2018 and representing India in Poland. She was also among the top five finalists in one of the renowned pageants the year before. But it was her rumored liaison with Kishan that pulled her into the cricket spotlight.

According to Zee News, Aditi was first seen supporting Kishan during the 2019 IPL final. That appearance had sparked nonstop gossip. Her frequent presence during Sunrisers Hyderabad games and deliberate online activity only fanned the flames of what fans believed to be romance.

As per MyKhel, fans noticed patterns—likes, emojis, and short replies. The duo never confirmed anything, but their public cues were enough for the internet to play matchmaker.

The unfollow heard across Instagram

The tone changed in mid-2025. As reported by Zee News in June, Aditi briefly vanished from Instagram, and both parties removed each other from their follow lists. The timing aligned with a noticeable dip in Kishan’s IPL form and his omission from India’s England tour.

Some fans linked the career setbacks and personal changes, though there's no verified connection. However, as of July, her Instagram is back online with its 280 thousand followers, and fans have gleaned the alleged ‘couple’s’ mutual follows.

Rumors of a new mystery woman named “Harleen” had also surfaced in late 2024, according to MyKhel. However, nothing had been substantiated. For now, speculation is filling the vacuum, because Kishan and Hundia aren’t saying a word.

