Stray Kids beats ENHYPEN to become best-selling K-pop artist in US in first half of 2025, check Top 5 list

K-pop stars have solidified their global influence once again as they dominated a notable US chart. They secured 5 out of top 10 spots in the list of best-selling physical albums in the US during the first half of the year, according to a July 17 report by Luminate. Stray Kids, ENHYPEN and ATEEZ led the list, showcasing an inclination towards K-pop boy bands among the American consumers.

Read on to find out other K-pop groups who made their mark by making it to the list.

Stray Kids becomes best-selling K-pop group in US in first half of 2025, ENHYPEN closely follows

Fourth-gen ace Stray Kids tops the list of best-selling K-pop groups in the US in the first half of 2025 with their 2024 HOP mixtape. Notably, they ranked second in the overall list, consisting of all eligible artists around the globe. HOP secured the feat with 149,000 equivalent album units sold. Following them closely, we have ENHYPEN at 2nd place among K-pop artists and ranking No. 3 overall, with 145,000 equivalent album units of DESIRE : UNLEASH sold.

Additionally, HOP and Desire: Unleash claimed the 8th and 9th positions, respectively, on the U.S. Top 10 CD Albums chart, a ranking that combines physical album sales with digital downloads.

Top 5 best-selling K-pop groups in the US in first half of 2025

The third K-pop group in the list of best-selling K-pop groups in the US in first half of 2025 is also a fourth gen boy band– ATEEZ. They ranked 4th overall with 116,000 equivalent album units sold. Both ENHYPEN and ATEEZ attained the feat with their latest albums– DESIRE : UNLEASH for the former and Golden Hour: Part. 3 for the latter. SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM rounds off the top five list.

Fourth-placed among K-pop groups, SEVENTEEN's Happy Burstday claimed the seventh spot overall with 79,000 units sold. LE SSERAFIM's HOT took the ninth position overall with 73,000 equivalent album units sold. The success of these K-pop groups demonstrated their global popularity, highlighting the genre's ability to transcend geographical boundaries and resonate with audiences worldwide.

