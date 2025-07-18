Tanvi The Great Day 1 India Box Office: Anupam Kher's film opens at Rs 30 lakh, gets affected by Saiyaara

Tanvi The Great has released in theaters today. Directed by Anupam Kher, the drama film stars himself alongside Shubhangi Dutt. It delves into the story of Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman battling with autism. Tanvi The Great has opened to a low start at the box office as it gets affected by Saiyaara's wave.

Advertisement

Tanvi The Great earns Rs 30 lakh on Day 1

Produced by Anupam Kher Studio and NFDC, Tanvi The Great had a poor opening at the box office today. The Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt starrer has collected Rs 30 lakh net business on the first day.

Tanvi The Great relies on word of mouth to reach even decent numbers. Kher's directorial lacks potential to bring good business. It also has a genre limitations.

Tanvi The Great clashes with Saiyaara

Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, and others, Tanvi The Great has clashed with Saiyaara at the box office. The opening day collection of the Anupam Kher movie has been affected by the strong wave of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film. Speaking of which, the intense musical romantic drama opened at Rs 20 crore today.

In Tanvi The Great, Anupam Kher is cast as Col. Pratap Raina, the grandfather of Tanvi Raina. Pallavi Joshi plays the role of Tanvi's mother, Vidya.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam Kher was recently seen in Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro In Dino alongside Neena Gupta. Kher made his acting debut with the 1984 film, Saaransh. He is best known for movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karma, The Kashmir Files, and many more.

Tanvi The Great in theaters

Tanvi The Great plays in cinemas from today, July 18. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tanvi The Great Review: Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt's film has noble intentions but incoherent story and weak screenplay pull it down