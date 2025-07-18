Who is Kate Victoria Phillips? The supportive wife of New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips after his Zimbabwe tour exit

Glenn Phillips' latest injury has ruled him out of New Zealand’s T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe and the two-Test series that follows. The all-rounder suffered a groin strain during the MLC final for Washington Freedom on July 13 and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, as per reports.

While fans are disappointed by his absence from the field, attention has naturally shifted toward his life off it. From highlight reels to quiet weekends in Dunedin, Phillips shares much of that life with his wife, Kate Victoria—a name now drawing growing curiosity. Between scenic proposal spots and match-day selfies, fans want to know everything about this cricket couple.

From Hooker Valley to happily married

Kate and Glenn started dating in 2021. Just over a year later, he popped the question during a hike at Hooker Valley Track, one of New Zealand’s most breathtaking locations. Kate had shared photos of the moment on her Instagram, in August 2022.

Having been together nearly four years, they officially became husband and wife on February 10, 2025. As of now, they don’t have kids, but their life is packed with travel, time outdoors, and plenty of cricket.

Creative, stylish and always present

Off the grass, Kate is not just the wife in the stands; she’s her own force. According to Zee News, she has worked in event planning and has a clear creative streak. Her feed definitely reflects it: a mix of fashion-forward looks, scenic travel snaps, and hiking trails that inspire her 14K+ followers.

As Phillips gears up to return with sixes and stunning catches, Kate will likely be right by his side during his recovery process. Together, the couple have the means of becoming one of cricket’s most quietly compelling duos—no drama, just support, style, and serious chemistry.

