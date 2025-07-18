Saiyaara X Review: Fans love Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's fresh pairing in 'heart-wrenching' musical romance film

It's the Saiyaara day! Yes, the much-awaited film starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has finally arrived in cinemas. The intense musical drama is helmed by Mohit Suri. The highly anticipated movie has been receiving positive responses from the audience on the first day. Let's take a look at X reviews of Saiyaara below.

Advertisement

Fans are in awe of Saiyaara

An X user praised Mohit Suri's directorial, Saiyaara, for bringing back the 'freshness' that Bollywood had. In the tweet, the user called Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film 'heart wrenching' and 'all time blockbuster'.

"Saiyaara brings back the freshness Bollywood has been missing—youth-oriented, emotional, and heart-wrenching all at once. I have not seen such a fresh looking film in a while..." the tweet reads.

"Here watching Saiyara's first show.., it's house full! So far, the movie is good..." a tweet reads.

One of the cinephiles liked the first half of Saiyaara, having "real emotions and standout music". "Didn't expect to like it this much! #Saiyaara first half is beautifully paced, filled with real emotions & standout music. It just feels right. the romance, the mood, everything," the user tweeted.

Audience praises Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's fresh pairing

An X user expressed that the emotional scenes and soulful songs hit the right notes in Saiyaara. The user also praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's performances in the movie.

Advertisement

"Just watched #Saiyaara & I'm floored! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda nail this intense love story. Heart-wrenching emotional scenes & soulful songs hit all the right notes. Mohit Suri's magic shines! A must-watch!" the user tweeted.

"It starts like a sweet romance… then throws a twist straight at your heart. #Saiyaara is the love story Bollywood needed: emotional, musical & fresh! Don't miss Ahaan and Aneet's powerful debut," one of the tweets reads.

Check out more tweets below:

A brief about Saiyaara

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara marks the respective debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Bollywood. The idea behind this intense musical romantic drama was initially for Aashiqui 3. Saiyaara had excellent advance bookings ahead of its release and looks to have a blockbuster opening at the box office today.

ALSO READ: Director Mohit Suri reveals filmmakers warned him against making Saiyaara: 'No one's going to make youngster...'