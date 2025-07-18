Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 14 to July 20): 25 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more
Cinelovers assemble! From Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 2 to Dhanush's Kuberaa and Vir Das' new stand-up special, here's a list of all the new movies and web series that started streaming on OTT this week (July 14 - July 20). Take a look:
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|Cast
|1
|Kuberaa
|Now streaming
|
Prime Video
|Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh
|
2
|
DNA
|
Now streaming
|
JioHotstar
|Atharvaa, Nimisha Sajayan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekhar, Chetan, Riythvika, Subramaniam Siva, and Karunakaran
|3
|Special Ops 2
|Now streaming
|JioHotstar
|Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others
|4
|The Bhootnii
|Now streaming
|Zee5
|Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and others
|5
|Bhairavam
|Now streaming
|Zee5
|Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai
|
6
|
Sattamum Needhiyum
|Now streaming
|
Zee5
|Saravanan and Namritha MV
|7
|Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3
|Now streaming
|JioHotstar
|Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Rebecca Romijn, and others
|8
|Wall to Wall
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|Kang Haneul
|9
|Apocalypse in the Tropics
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|Petra Costa, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Jair Bolsonaro, and Silas Malafaia
|
10
|
Untamed
|Now streaming
|
Netflix
|
Eric Bana, Lily Santiago, Sam Neill, and Rosemarie DeWitt
|11
|Riff Raff
|Now streaming
|Prime
|Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Ed Harris, and Bill Murray
|12
|The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3
|Now Streaming
|Netflix
|Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Jackie Chung, Colin Ferguson, Kristen Connolly
|13
|The Amateur
|Now Streaming
|
Hulu
|Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne.
|
14
|
The Assessment
|
July 19
|
Hulu
|Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander, and Himesh Patel, along with Indira Varma, Nicholas Pinnock, Charlotte Ritchie, Leah Harvey, and Minnie Driver
|15
|Almost Family
|Now streaming
|
Netflix
|
Leandro Hassum, Julia Svacinna, Gabriel Goity, and others
|16
|Delirium
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|Estefanía Piñeres, Juan Pablo Raba, Juan Pablo Urrego
|17
|Coyotl
|Now streaming
|JioHotstar
|Alejandro Speitzer, Natalia Benvenuto, Dane DiLiegro, Víctor Oliveira, José Salof, Usla Haniel, José Sefami, Beng Zeng
|18
|Rematch
|Now streaming
|
Lionsgate Play
|Christian Cooke
|19
|Take Point
|Now streaming
|Lionsgate Play
|Ha Jung-woo and Lee Sun-kyun
|20
|Amy Bradley Is Missing
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|NA
|21
|Juegos De Seducction
|Now streaming
|Prime Video
|Diego Boneta, Martha Higareda, Stephanie Sigman, Alejandro Speitzer, Mariana Zaragoza, Regina Nava, Ofelia Medina y Alberto Guerra, entre otros
|22
|Trainwreck Balloon Boy
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|Richard Heene, Mayumi Heene, Bradford Heene, Tina Chavez.
|23
|Fights Break Sphere
|Now streaming
|Prime Video
|Victor Ma as Xiao Yan, Jiuxiao Li as Mu Li, and Shuguang Gao as Yao Lao
|24
|The Idaho Student Murders
|Now streaming
|Hotstar
|Sophia Whitehead, Ruby Simpson, Kaylee McConkey, Howard Blum
|25
|Vir Das: Fool Volume
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|Vir Das
