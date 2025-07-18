Nikita Roy Review Ajay Devgn EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Kabir Khan to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Arijit Singh set to make his directorial debut Bas Ek Dhadak Don 3 Saiyaara Advance Booking Update EXCLUSIVE: WAR 2 trailer on July 23/24 Thama Teaser on Independence Day Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 14 to July 20): 25 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

From Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 2 to Dhanush's Kuberaa and Vir Das' new stand-up special, here's a list of all the new movies and web series that started streaming on OTT this week.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jul 18, 2025 | 06:31 PM IST | 54K
Kay Kay Menon, Dhanush
Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 14 to July 20): 25 new web series and movies to watch (Credits: JioHotstar, Prime Video)

Cinelovers assemble! From Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 2 to Dhanush's Kuberaa and Vir Das' new stand-up special, here's a list of all the new movies and web series that started streaming on OTT this week (July 14 - July 20). Take a look:

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast
1 Kuberaa Now streaming

Prime Video

 Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh

2

DNA

Now streaming

JioHotstar

 Atharvaa, Nimisha Sajayan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekhar, Chetan, Riythvika, Subramaniam Siva, and Karunakaran
3 Special Ops 2 Now streaming JioHotstar Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others
4 The Bhootnii Now streaming Zee5 Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and others
5 Bhairavam Now streaming Zee5 Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai 

6

Sattamum Needhiyum

 Now streaming

Zee5

Advertisement
Saravanan and Namritha MV 
7 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Now streaming JioHotstar Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Rebecca Romijn, and others
8 Wall to Wall Now streaming Netflix Kang Haneul
9 Apocalypse in the Tropics Now streaming Netflix Petra Costa, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Jair Bolsonaro, and Silas Malafaia

10

Untamed

 Now streaming

Netflix

Eric Bana, Lily Santiago, Sam Neill, and Rosemarie DeWitt
11 Riff Raff Now streaming Prime  Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Ed Harris, and Bill Murray
12 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Now Streaming Netflix Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Jackie Chung, Colin Ferguson, Kristen Connolly
13 The Amateur Now Streaming

Hulu

 Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne.

14

The Assessment

July 19

Hulu

 Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander, and Himesh Patel, along with Indira Varma, Nicholas Pinnock, Charlotte Ritchie, Leah Harvey, and Minnie Driver
15 Almost Family Now streaming

Netflix

Leandro Hassum, Julia Svacinna, Gabriel Goity, and others
16 Delirium Now streaming Netflix Estefanía Piñeres, Juan Pablo Raba, Juan Pablo Urrego
17 Coyotl Now streaming JioHotstar  Alejandro Speitzer, Natalia Benvenuto, Dane DiLiegro, Víctor Oliveira, José Salof, Usla Haniel, José Sefami, Beng Zeng
18 Rematch Now streaming

Lionsgate Play

 Christian Cooke
19 Take Point Now streaming Lionsgate Play Ha Jung-woo and Lee Sun-kyun
20 Amy Bradley Is Missing Now streaming Netflix NA
21 Juegos De Seducction Now streaming Prime Video Diego Boneta, Martha Higareda, Stephanie Sigman, Alejandro Speitzer, Mariana Zaragoza, Regina Nava, Ofelia Medina y Alberto Guerra, entre otros
22 Trainwreck Balloon Boy Now streaming Netflix Richard Heene, Mayumi Heene, Bradford Heene, Tina Chavez.

 
23 Fights Break Sphere Now streaming Prime Video Victor Ma as Xiao Yan, Jiuxiao Li as Mu Li, and Shuguang Gao as Yao Lao
24 The Idaho Student Murders Now streaming Hotstar Sophia Whitehead, Ruby Simpson, Kaylee McConkey, Howard Blum
25 Vir Das: Fool Volume Now streaming Netflix Vir Das

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return home with newborn, couple's bodyguard tries hard to ensure no-photo policy

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles