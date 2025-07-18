Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo’s Head Over Heels Ep 9-10 OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect, more

Since its premiere on June 23, 2025, Head Over Heels has steadily climbed into viewers’ must-watch lists. It brings a fresh mix of supernatural elements and heartfelt teenage romance. With eight episodes already out, the drama has sparked curiosity around the fate of its main characters. Viewers are eager to uncover the secrets they carry and the consequences of meddling with destiny.

Starring Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo, the series offers something different: a love story wrapped in danger, spiritual power, and quiet sacrifice. Now, as the story reaches its final stretch, fans are looking ahead to what happens next.

Head Over Heels episode 9 & 10 release details

The drama follows a 12-episode format, releasing two episodes each week on Mondays and Tuesdays. The most recent episodes (7 and 8) were released on July 14 and 15, pushing the tension higher than ever.

Fans can now mark their calendars for the next drop:

Episode 9 – Monday, July 21, 2025

Episode 10 – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Korean audiences can watch the show on tvN at 20:50 KST. Meanwhile international viewers, including those in India, can catch it on Amazon Prime Video at 5:20 PM IST.

Head Over Heels plot overview

On the surface, Park Seong Ah appears like any regular high school girl: quiet, diligent, and focused on maintaining a low profile. But her life is anything but ordinary. Seong Ah leads a hidden existence as Fairy Cheon Ji. She’s a teenage shaman gifted with the ability to see spirits, communicate with the dead, and glimpse into the future.

Her peaceful double life begins to unravel when a new transfer student, Bae Gyeon Woo, joins her class. From the moment she lays eyes on him, Seong Ah is haunted by a terrifying vision: he’s destined to die. Gyeon Woo’s life is surrounded by inexplicable bad luck, making the vision feel more like an inevitable truth than a passing nightmare.

But instead of staying silent, Seong Ah takes action. Despite knowing little about him, she chooses to protect Gyeon Woo at all costs. Even if it means putting herself in harm’s way and going against forces beyond her control.

Meet Head Over Heels cast

Cho Yi Hyun brings a quiet intensity to her role as Seong Ah. She balances the struggles of a teenager hiding a supernatural identity. Choo Young Woo plays Gyeon Woo with just the right mix of charm, sensitivity, and mystery.

The supporting cast includes Choo Ja Hyun as Yeom Hwa, a seasoned shaman with hidden motives. Cha Kang Yoon plays Ji Ho, the duo’s loyal friend who brings a touch of humor and grounding to the story.

ALSO READ: Choo Young Woo's Head Over Heels tops buzzworthy drama list, GOOD BOY's Park Bo Gum reigns for 6th straight week