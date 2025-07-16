Aesthetic PICS to click when you’re in love ft Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur’s social media presence is a treasure trove of some of the most aesthetically pleasing pictures ever. The diva who loves the outdoors, who romances the camera in the most pretty yet sublime ways, such that it leaves her fans' jaws dropped.

Here are 7 aesthetic pictures you can try out, taking inspiration from Mrunal Thakur, if you’re on the lookout to express being in love.

Hide your face with a side profile

Mrunal Thakur loves to get herself clicked amid nature. In this picture, the actress carefully stands before the camera with a subtle side profile, partially concealing her face.

She leaves the trees and their aesthetic vibe to do all the talking, since nothing beats the serenity of nature.

Clicked in a happy twirl

Being in love is the happiest emotion in one’s life, and this glimpse of Mrunal Thakur is perhaps one of the cutest pictures you must try out. The actress is captured in the middle of a motion by the camera lens, as she is halfway through a happy twirl.

Although the moment is slightly jarred, it conveys the perfect emotion nonetheless.

Take the bold back shot

An underrated opinion, but back shots are indeed some of the most aesthetically pleasing pictures you can take of yourself. Take Mrunal Thakur as inspiration, as she is photographed from behind, dressed in a pretty black dress.

Without any facial features being captured, her presence in the photo reverberates a sublime vibe to the photograph.

Play with shadows

Who said shadows are not a good option for clicking aesthetic pictures? Well, while bright light is crucial, it is the appeal of the shade that adds even more drama.

Mrunal Thakur, in one of her pictures, can be seen taking advantage of the shadows in a grassy meadow to capture a quite aesthetic picture.

Blur the background

Craving some main character energy? Take a cue from the Son of Sardar 2 actress' picture, where she takes center stage and leaves the background in a blur.

With the snapshot being taken from a certain distance, the resulting frame shows not only the expansive background but also gives a proper and detailed glimpse of her full look.

The ultimate sun-kissed look

Many people believe that achieving the perfect sun-kissed look is difficult. However, Mrunal Thakur shows you the simplest way to crack it and take some of the most aesthetically pleasing pictures.

The diva simply lies down on the grass, leaves her hair loose, and lets the warm sunlight do its magic as she gets clicked.

Out of focus

Great aesthetic pictures do not always require staying in focus. As Mrunal showed us in one of her photos, staying out of focus in the camera is perfectly alright and can even create an aesthetic photo.

The actress is seen holding a few flowers in her hand while she keeps herself out of focus from the lens.

