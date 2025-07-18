Why does Jin think BTS members have 'changed a lot' after military? Super Tuna singer opens up on new food habits

BTS member Jin is presently touring the United States as part of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. In between his two-day concerts in Anaheim, he took the opportunity to connect with his fans via a Weverse live on July 18. During then, he shared that he recently met up with his fellow BTS members, who are currently in LA. Jin also shared his observations about the changes he noticed in them, particularly with regard to their food habits.

Jin feels that the BTS members' food habits have drastically changed after military discharge

As per Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook seemed different from their usual selves, since their June 2025 military discharge. The oldest BTS member's observant self didn't miss that his teammates' dietary habits "changed a lot." He said, "They check the calories of the food while eating, like 'how many hundreds of calories is this?'"

Comparing their behavior to himself, the Super Tuna singer shared that he stopped checking calorie intake long back and thought it was the same for the other members as well. However, besides being stunned at their transformation, he was delighted as well. Why? Because the BTS members kept savouring all the food items while discussing the calories they contained.

"It wasn't like they weren't eating while saying all this; they ate everything as they said it but it was fascinating," Jin mentioned. As hilarious as it sounds, this is what BTS is actually like! Besides being a talented K-pop boy band, they're a lovable bunch of goofballs who have won over the hearts of millions.

Jin referred to BTS members as "babies"

Jin still has the older brother-like affection towards his fellow teammates, as he habitually called them "our babies" during the livestream. He said, "They seemed healthy mentally and physically. They were having fun while laughing amongst themselves." Fans raved about the group's strong bond, remarking on how their camaraderie remained unchanged despite time apart due to military service and solo endeavors. An X-user commented, "It's so heartwarming to hear Jin talk about his babies. They'll always be his babies."

