Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor & Karan Malhotra's EXCLUSIVE Interview | Shamshera

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Shamshera and explains what got him to do an out and out commercial film after being in the industry for 15 years. The actor also opened up about his upcoming films - Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan's rom com and confirmed being in talks for Ramayana. Ranbir also informs that his father, late Rishi Kapoor had not seen any rushes of Shamshera before his unfortunate demise in 2020. He also opens up about doing a comedy and a negative lead. Sanjay Dutt on on the other hand opens up about heroism and says that he was happiest to see Ranbir do a commercial film. Vaani Kapoor on the other hand shares her work experience with Ranbir, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, whereas Karan Malhotra confesses to have not discussed Shuddhi with his Shamshera actor, Ranbir. Watch Video.