From 12th Fail to Tumbbad re-release, and now Saiyaara - here's looking at the cinema surprises the audience witnessed since 2023!

Cinema is indeed a world of magic where anything is possible. The trendline in theatrical successes of audiences has been directly tied to massive, large-scale, event spectacles. However, time and again, it has been proven that good, solid, content-driven cinema will also find as much love. This insight has been truly surprising as well as inspiring. This evolution takes us back to 2023, a year that saw a film like 12th Fail, and in 2024, the re-release of Tumbbad emerge as sleeper hits and create records, while the buzz for Saiyaara now continues to grow across the nation. So, let’s take a look at the success these films have achieved.

12th Fail

Based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, 12th Fail is an inspirational tale of a man who rose from extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film struck a chord with audiences and featured an exceptional performance by Vikrant Massey. Garnering widespread critical acclaim, it emerged as a sleeper hit, grossing over ₹69 Cr. against a modest budget of ₹20 Cr. Directed, produced, and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film became a benchmark for content-driven success.

Tumbbad Re-release

Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad was praised by critics but didn’t receive the box office recognition it deserved at the time. However, its re-release in 2024 rewrote Indian cinematic history, making it the highest-grossing re-released Indian film. It broke onto the scene and captured the audience’s imagination, and its performance at the box office exceeded all expectations, setting benchmarks for the rally of re-releases we saw after its successful and historic run. Theatres witnessed an unprecedented response for a re-release, with Tumbbad collecting approximately ₹30.50 Cr. in just four weeks. The film remains one of the most classic and timeless films in the genre India has ever produced.

Saiyaara

Saiyaara has opened to a thunderous response at the box office today. Driven by the youth, the Mohit Suri directorial starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is on course to scalp around ₹20 crore net at the Indian box office on its very first day. This is unheard of number for a film starring debutants. The word of mouth is positive, and the movie is expected to be sitting at close to ₹75 crore net by the end of the weekend in India. It is anyone's guess as to where the film will head in its full run. The newcomers have surely made their presence aptly felt.

